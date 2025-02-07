Quiver's Morning Stock Research

U.S. stocks fell on Friday as weak jobs data and surging inflation expectations fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may adopt a more cautious stance. The market was further rattled by reports that President Donald Trump is considering the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, adding to the volatility and uncertainty gripping investors.





Latest data revealed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 143,000 in January, albeit at a softer pace following robust gains in previous months. The unemployment rate remained low at 4.0%—its best since May—while average hourly earnings rose 0.5% month-over-month and 4.1% year-on-year. However, consumer sentiment plummeted to a seven-month low, and inflation expectations surged to 4.3%, intensifying pressure on monetary policy.





Market Overview:





Nonfarm payrolls grew by 143,000, but at a decelerated pace.



The unemployment rate held at 4.0%, supporting labor market resilience.



Consumer sentiment fell to a seven-month low amid rising inflation expectations.



Key Points:



Average hourly earnings increased 0.5% month-over-month, up 4.1% year-on-year.



Reports of potential reciprocal tariffs by President Trump added to market jitters.



Investors are increasingly wary of a more cautious Fed stance amid these signals.



Looking Ahead:



Future Fed policy decisions will be critical as inflation expectations persist.



Continued tariff uncertainty could further disrupt market stability.



Economic indicators suggest a volatile environment as earnings and trade talks evolve.



Bull Case:



The unemployment rate remains low at 4.0%, indicating a resilient labor market despite slower job growth.



Average hourly earnings increased by 0.5% month-over-month and 4.1% year-on-year, suggesting continued wage growth that could support consumer spending.



Some indices are on track for a fourth consecutive weekly rise, driven by robust earnings reports from companies like Expedia (up 18.2%).



The potential for a U.S.-China trade deal remains a positive catalyst that could boost market sentiment and economic growth.



The Federal Reserve's cautious stance may lead to a more balanced approach to monetary policy, potentially supporting long-term economic stability.



Bear Case:



Weak jobs data, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by only 143,000, suggests a potential slowdown in economic growth.



Consumer sentiment fell to a seven-month low, indicating decreased confidence in the economy and potentially reduced consumer spending.



Inflation expectations surged to 4.3%, raising concerns about persistent price pressures and potential Fed policy tightening.



Reports of potential reciprocal tariffs by President Trump add uncertainty to the market and could disrupt global trade.



Nine out of eleven S&P 500 sectors recorded losses, with notable declines in consumer discretionary stocks and tech giants like Amazon (down 3.7%), signaling broad market weakness.



Trading sentiment was decidedly negative as the Dow ( DIA ) dropped 0.45%, the S&P 500 ( SPY ) fell 0.53%, and the Nasdaq ( QQQ ) declined 0.93% by mid-morning. Sector-wise, nine of the eleven S&P 500 sectors recorded losses, with consumer discretionary leading the downturn. Notably, Amazon's ( AMZN ) shares slipped 3.7% amid disappointing cloud computing forecasts, while Expedia ( EXPE ) jumped 18.2% on strong Q4 results and Elf Beauty ( ELF ) tumbled 19.3% following lowered sales forecasts.Despite a dismal start to the week, marked by aggressive tariff announcements and muted economic data, there remains cautious optimism as some indices are on track for a fourth consecutive weekly rise buoyed by robust earnings and the potential for a U.S.-China trade deal. Nevertheless, persistent inflation pressures and the possibility of only minimal Fed rate cuts continue to cast a shadow over the outlook, leaving investors in a volatile environment where every headline significantly impacts market sentiment.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

