QuinStreet Stock Climbs 14%

(RTTNews) - Stock of QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) is moving up around 14 percent on Friday morning trading despite no corporate-related announcements to impact the movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $12.65 on the Nasdaq, up 14.65 percent. The stock opened at $13.02 and has climbed as high as $14.40 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $10.71 to $25.18.

QNST closed trading at $11.06 on Thursday.

