QuinStreet To Resume Share Repurchases Under Existing Program

(RTTNews) - QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST), a leading performance marketplace and technology provider for financial and home services industries, announced plans to resume repurchasing its common stock under an existing share repurchase authorization.

The company stated that restarting buybacks demonstrates its strong business fundamentals, solid financial position, and confidence in its long-term growth outlook.

QNST currently trades at $15.26 or 4.38% higher on the NasdaqGS.

