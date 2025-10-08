Is QuinStreet (QNST) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

QuinStreet (QNST) is a stock many investors are watching right now. QNST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.48 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.00. Over the past 52 weeks, QNST's Forward P/E has been as high as 32.03 and as low as 13.51, with a median of 17.31.

Investors should also recognize that QNST has a P/B ratio of 3.86. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.70. Over the past year, QNST's P/B has been as high as 6.31 and as low as 3.36, with a median of 4.54.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in QuinStreet's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that QNST is an impressive value stock right now.

