Key Points QuinStreet reported GAAP revenue of $262.1 million in Q4 FY2025 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 in Q4 FY2025, Both non-GAAP EPS ($0.25) and GAAP revenue ($262.1 million) exceeded analyst estimates.

Auto Insurance revenue rose 62% year over year, This growth fueled a 101% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Guidance for FY2026 signals slower growth ahead, with a A 10% revenue increase is expected as results normalize following exceptional gains.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST), a digital performance marketing company specializing in proprietary technologies and data-driven marketing for insurance and home services clients, released its Q4 and full-year 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The headline news was that results exceeded expectations: GAAP revenue reached $262.1 million, compared to an analyst estimate of $255.1 million, while Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) landed at $0.25 versus the expected $0.24. The quarter saw a sharp rise in profitability, driven by strong verticals like Auto Insurance, growth in Home Services, and continued improvements in cash flow and margins. Despite this, management projected more modest growth, with revenue expected to grow about 10% and Adjusted EBITDA about 20%, reflecting normalization after an extraordinary year and caution around ongoing market and regulatory uncertainty.

Metric Q4 FY2025 Q4 FY2025 Estimate Q4 FY2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.25 $0.24 $0.11 127.3% Revenue (GAAP) $262.1 million $255.1 million $198.3 million 32.2% Adjusted EBITDA $22.1 million $11.0 million 101.0% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $26.8 million $12.9 million 107.9% Cash and Cash Equivalents $101.1 million $50.5 million 100.2%

Company Overview and Business Focus

QuinStreet operates as a digital performance marketing agency that connects high-intent consumers with insurance, home services, and financial services providers through its proprietary platforms. Its core business uses data science and technology to match consumers with products, converting internet traffic into qualified leads and customers. Industries served include auto insurance, home improvement, and financial services, supported by owned-and-operated websites, search engine marketing campaigns, and third-party media arrangements.

It sees long-term opportunity from the ongoing shift to measurable, results-based digital advertising. Ensuring compliance in complex, regulated industries and broadening its product mix are also business imperatives, given the pace of market and policy changes and intense competition.

Quarter in Review: Revenue Drivers, Financials, and Strategic Progress

QuinStreet reported another standout quarter, with revenue growing to $262.1 million, an increase of 32% over the same period last year. Performance was especially strong in its Financial Services segment, where Auto Insurance revenue rose 62% year-over-year. Management attributed this to renewed demand from insurance clients, though it noted that growth had moderated in the second half of the year compared to earlier quarters due to tariff-related uncertainties.

The Home Services division also posted solid gains, with GAAP revenue up 21% year over year to $71.7 million. Full-year Home Services revenue (GAAP) reached $261.8 million.

Gross profit (GAAP) was $27.9 million, up 60% from Q4 FY2024. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating earnings before certain items, rose 101% year-over-year to $22.1 million. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) also more than doubled, and The quarter ended with $101.1 million in cash and no bank debt on the balance sheet. Operating cash flows (GAAP) rose seven times from FY2024 to $85.0 million.

Key cost drivers remained in check despite growth investments. Product development expense (GAAP) was $7.7 million, roughly flat, while General and administrative costs rose 59% year-over-year, partly due to higher stock-based compensation. The firm continued to invest in technology and new product initiatives, with notable efforts in proprietary media for Auto Insurance and new platform offerings in personal loans and credit cards.

Management reaffirmed ongoing expansion of its technology stack and focus on proprietary media sources. According to management, proprietary media now generates about half of margin dollars in the Auto Insurance business and delivers about double the margin of third-party sources, as discussed in the most recent earnings call. The company is also converting media relationships to fee-based or private exchange models in lower-margin segments, especially in insurance, to sustain profitability.

Client concentration risk eased somewhat as the company expanded relationships with a broader base of insurers. The firm now counts more clients spending over $1 million a month than ever before--a trend it expects to continue as more carriers adopt digital, data-centered marketing strategies.

On the regulatory front, the company noted that "tariff uncertainties" have made many clients cautious, especially in the insurance segment. While no material pullback in spend has occurred, growth rates in some segments moderated as clients waited for greater clarity. The company's diversified base in Home Services and the ability to shift efforts geographically has helped blunt immediate regulatory impacts.

Outlook and Considerations Ahead

Management has provided forward guidance for the start of FY2026. For the next quarter, Revenue is expected to be about $280 million for Q1 FY2026. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast at roughly $20 million—slightly below this quarter's result, but nearly double the Q1 FY2025 baseline. For the full fiscal year 2026, Management projects revenue growth of about 10% and adjusted EBITDA growth of about 20%, with further gains in margins expected as the period unfolds.

This outlook marks a significant slowdown from the extraordinary gains achieved last year, when top-line and profit expansion were well above historical trends. Management attributed this normalization to lapping a breakout year and ongoing caution among clients tied to regulatory and tariff overhangs, especially in insurance. The company's leadership did not announce any dividend, and QNST does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.