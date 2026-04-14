A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat

Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) is not a household name—unless you insure against cyber, marine, aviation, political, or professional risks. But this specialty insurer and reinsurer might be worth considering for your portfolio.

After years of repositioning itself around higher-margin lines of business, the company’s efforts are showing up in its numbers.

Axis ended last year with record premiums, record underwriting income, and a strong annualized return on average common equity of 19.4%. At the same time, its stock has flirted with all-time highs.

Still, it’s not a low-risk holding. Like many insurers, one active hurricane season could erase much of its gains, and the stock’s run-up leaves little room for disappointment.

Results Reflect Disciplined Underwriting and Growth

For Axis, 2025 was a year when things went right. The company earned $979 million in net income, or $12.35 per share, while operating income hit $1 billion. That represented a 10% increase in revenue from the previous year, though net income declined year-over-year after a large income tax expense.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $3.25, well above analyst expectations of $2.97. Quarterly revenue also jumped higher than analysts had expected.

Importantly, the company’s combined ratio for the year, a key measure of profitability and strong underwriting in the insurance industry, came in at 89.8%, meaning it spent less than 90 cents on claims and expenses for every dollar it brought in. That figure was the best since 2010. Book value per share climbed 18.3% to $77.20.

The numbers are impressive for both financial results and as a signal that the company has grown more disciplined. The insurance segment, which now accounts for three-quarters of its business, posted record gross premiums of $7.2 billion, up 9% from the prior year. Underwriting income in this segment jumped 40% to $597 million, so Axis is writing more business as well as better business.

Shift to Specialty Insurance Is Driving Profitability

A decade ago, Axis was better known as a reinsurer that insures other insurance companies. Since then, the company has been shifting its focus toward specialty insurance, covering harder-to-price risks in areas like cyber, marine, aviation, and professional liability.

Today, its insurance segment has grown from 63% of its overall business to 74%. The success is evident as the insurance segment's combined ratio improved to 86% in 2025, three points better than in 2024.

Meanwhile, the company is putting capital to work for shareholders. Axis said it returned $1 billion to shareholders last year through dividends and stock repurchases, and in February, the company declared its regular quarterly dividend and authorized a new $300 million share repurchase program.

Analysts have taken notice. The stock now carries a consensus Moderate Buy rating, with an average 12-month price target of $123.70, well above its recent trading range around $100. Its price-to-earnings ratio of about 8X also compares favorably to its peers. Of the 12 analysts setting price targets, nine assign the stock a Buy rating while three assign it a Hold rating. Gross premiums are expected to grow in the mid to high single digits this year. Earnings are expected to grow more than 10%.

Catastrophe Risk and Competition Remain Threats

No matter how bright the outlook, insurance can be a risky business. Axis covers catastrophe-exposed property, reinsurance portfolios, and specialty casualty lines. An overly strong year of hurricanes or unexpected disasters can erase a year's worth of carefully built profits. That’s simply the nature of the insurance business.

Competition adds another layer of risk. When insurance lines are profitable, new capital can compete for the same business, pressuring rates. Axis faces rivals such as RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR), Everest Group (NYSE: EG), and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL). If pricing softens and margins compress, the current returns on equity might not hold.

Balancing Strong Performance With Inherent Volatility

Given the market in which Axis operates, it isn't necessarily a company that investors choose and forget about. Specialty insurance is unpredictable. A stumble on underwriting losses, a hit to investment income, or adjusted guidance could pressure a stock that has already had a big run. And Axis is not a high-dividend player, with its current yield under 2%.

Still, the company’s stock price has nearly doubled in five years. Axis has an improving underwriting quality, strong book value growth, a still-reasonable valuation at roughly 1.3X book, with analyst consensus pointing at higher prices.

For many retail investors, the company could be a strong candidate for a diversified portfolio. It has certainly earned some attention. Just don't forget what kind of company it is.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.