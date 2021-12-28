Quidel's Antigen Tests Detect Omicron Variant

(RTTNews) - Quidel Corp. (QDEL) said that its QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test and Sofia SARS Antigen FIA are detecting the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.

The company said on December 22, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated that data generated in preliminary RADx laboratory studies, with heat-inactivated Omicron samples, suggested that the QuickVue antigen tests are able to detect the Omicron variant with similar performance as with other variants. Additional testing has now been completed by the same laboratory using live virus.

The data also suggest that the QuickVue antigen tests are able to detect the live Omicron variant with similar performance as with other variants.

The company noted Tuesday that it continue to increase its weekly production of COVID-19 antigen tests in an effort to provide our communities with access to affordable COVID-19 testing.

