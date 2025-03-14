QuidelOrtho Unveils Results Manager System to Streamline Testing

QuidelOrtho QDEL recently launched the Results Manager System, a cutting-edge solution designed to streamline diagnostic data management and improve workflow efficiency in laboratories. This innovative system enhances connectivity, enabling seamless integration of test results from multiple sources for faster and more accurate decision-making.

With the Results Manager System, QuidelOrtho aims to optimize laboratory operations and support better patient outcomes. By simplifying data handling and reducing manual processes, the system reinforces QuidelOrtho’s commitment to advancing diagnostic solutions for healthcare providers.

More on QDEL’s Results Manager System

QDEL’s Results Manager System is designed to enhance the efficiency of laboratory workflows by centralizing and streamlining diagnostic data management. It integrates results from multiple testing instruments, providing a unified view of patient diagnostics. This connectivity reduces manual data entry, minimizing errors and ensuring faster, more accurate reporting. The system is built to support laboratories of all sizes, allowing seamless data consolidation across different platforms for improved decision-making.

The system ensures real-time quality monitoring by continuously tracking instruments and assays for accuracy. Its automation streamlines workflows with auto-verification and simplified rule-writing, reducing manual effort. The system’s seamless connectivity integrates multiple instruments, supporting unlimited users. The faster turnaround times enhance clinical decision-making with timely, precise insights. The system is cost-effective and its deployment enables easy installation and immediate impact. This scalable solution optimizes efficiency and reliability for laboratories of all sizes.

Industry Prospects Favoring QDEL

Per a research report, the global in vitro diagnostics market size was valued at $108.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.62% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the rising global demand for accurate, rapid, and personalized diagnostic solutions.

Key growth drivers include the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, advancements in diagnostics, and the shift toward value-based healthcare focusing on early detection and prevention. The integration of AI, digital health, and data analytics enhances test accuracy and clinical decisions. Additionally, the expansion of point-of-care testing, personalized medicine, and emerging markets, along with increased pandemic preparedness, is driving market growth and creating new opportunities.

Latest Updates From QDEL’S Peers

Apart from QuidelOrtho, several other prominent players in the diagnostics industry are making significant strides in their respective business operations. Here’s a look at some of them:

Hologic HOLX continues to expand its diagnostic and medical imaging portfolio, with a strong emphasis on women's health. Recently, the company announced that its Affirm Contrast Biopsy Software, which combines contrast-enhanced diagnostic capabilities with accurate lesion targeting to help streamline workflow and accelerate biopsy procedures, is now CE-marked. The technology received clearance from the FDA in October 2020. Also, HOLX announced the FDA 510(k) clearance for the company’s Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay, which was first granted Emergency Use Authorization status in May 2020. The Aptima SARS-CoV-2 Assay is an in vitro diagnostic test that detects SARS-CoV-2 RNA from nasopharyngeal or nasal swab samples obtained from people exhibiting signs and symptoms of a respiratory tract infection.

Another player, Abbott ABT, remains at the forefront of infectious disease diagnostics with its continuous innovation in molecular and immunoassay testing. In October 2024, the World Health Organization approved Abbott's Alinity m MPXV assay for emergency use, a significant development in addressing global mpox (monkeypox) outbreaks. The test provides rapid and accurate mpox detection, allowing for better containment of the disease. Furthermore, Abbott is expanding its presence in point-of-care diagnostics, enhancing the capabilities of its ID NOW and Alinity platforms, which are widely used in clinics, hospitals, and urgent care settings.

Another close peer,Grail GRAL, has recently made significant strides in advancing early cancer detection. In February, Grail and Quest Diagnostics announced the initial phase of a program to improve provider access to GRAIL’s Galleri multi-cancer early detection test. Providers can now order the Galleri test directly from GRAIL through the Quest Diagnostics connectivity system. In May 2024, GRAIL announced a collaboration with the UK's National Health Service to accelerate the implementation of multi-cancer early detection technology. This partnership aims to assess the Galleri test's effectiveness in detecting multiple types of cancer early, potentially improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

