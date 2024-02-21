News & Insights

QuidelOrtho Terminates CEO Douglas Bryant, Michael Iskra Named Interim Replacement

(RTTNews) - QuidelOrtho Corp. (QDEL), a medical devices company, Wednesday announced that it has terminated its Chief Executive Officer and President Douglas Bryant after a comprehensive evaluation.

Michael Iskra the current chief commercial officer will be replacing Bryant in the interim period and Robert Bujarski, the current chief operating officer will be the interim president, effective February 21.

The company is on a search for a new chief executive and maintains its financial guidance provided on February 16.

In pre-market activity, QuidelOrtho shares are trading at $46.01, down 1.24% on the Nasdaq.

