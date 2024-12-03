Quickstep Holdings: Substantial Holder Interest Change

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.
Quickstep Holdings Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder. Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities now hold a 7.27% voting power in the company. This change reflects shifts in shareholder dynamics that may impact investment strategies moving forward.
