Quickstep Holdings: Substantial Holder Interest Change

December 03, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Quickstep Holdings Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder. Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities now hold a 7.27% voting power in the company. This change reflects shifts in shareholder dynamics that may impact investment strategies moving forward.

