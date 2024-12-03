Quickstep Holdings: Substantial Holder Interest Change

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Quickstep Holdings Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder. Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities now hold a 7.27% voting power in the company. This change reflects shifts in shareholder dynamics that may impact investment strategies moving forward.

For further insights into AU:QHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.