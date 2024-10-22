News & Insights

Stocks

Quickstep Holdings to Close Aerospace Services Division

October 22, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Quickstep Holdings Ltd has announced the closure of its Quickstep Aerospace Services division after failing to receive any offers during its sale process. The company cites declining customer orders and mounting losses at its Tullamarine facility as key reasons for the decision. Despite this, Quickstep is optimistic about the performance of its restructured Bankstown Structures business, which is exceeding expectations.

For further insights into AU:QHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCKSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.