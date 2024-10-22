Quickstep Holdings to Close Aerospace Services Division

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Quickstep Holdings Ltd has announced the closure of its Quickstep Aerospace Services division after failing to receive any offers during its sale process. The company cites declining customer orders and mounting losses at its Tullamarine facility as key reasons for the decision. Despite this, Quickstep is optimistic about the performance of its restructured Bankstown Structures business, which is exceeding expectations.

