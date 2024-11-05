News & Insights

Quickstep Holdings Appoints New Interim CFO to Boost Strategy

November 05, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Quickstep Holdings Ltd has announced a change in its leadership team, with Dexter Clarke stepping down as CFO to pursue new opportunities and Martyn Dominy stepping in as the interim CFO starting November 8, 2024. Dominy brings extensive experience in business and finance across the Asia Pacific region, which the company hopes will enhance its strategic direction and shareholder value. This leadership transition aims to continue driving growth and success for Quickstep, Australia’s leading aerospace composite business.

