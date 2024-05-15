QuickLogic's (QUIK) SensiML Introduces Analytics Studio

QuickLogic’s QUIK wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML, is revolutionizing the TinyML market with its groundbreaking open-source AutoML solution, Analytics Studio. This innovation marks a significant leap forward in democratizing AI/ML development for IoT edge devices, empowering developers with enhanced creativity and innovation.

The application enhances creativity and transparency in AI code. It also gives IoT edge devices intelligent sensing capabilities, supporting time-series sensors like microphones, accelerometers, gyros, IMUs, load cells, strain gauges and PIR sensors.

The application is built with a platform-agnostic approach and works independently on any vendor, chipset, or inference engine. It also offers point-and-click AutoML for easy model generation without coding, as well as GUI-based modeling with full pipeline control. Additionally, it allows for entirely programmatic Python SDK model creation.

QuickLogic Corporation Price and Consensus

QuickLogic Corporation price-consensus-chart | QuickLogic Corporation Quote

The solution can be applied across wearable devices and garments for tracking motion and other bodily parameters of humans. It can also be used in industrial works to detect faults in Machinery.

SensiML's GitHub repository and AutoML engine documentation are set to empower developers worldwide. With its innovative approach and commitment to collaboration, QuickLogic is poised to reshape the IoT edge AI landscape, fueling advancements in AI-driven IoT applications.

QuickLogic Gains From its Partnerships

QUIK's SensiML provides Analytics Toolkit offerings, catering to Aerospace, Defense, Consumer/Industrial IoT and Consumer Electronics markets. These offerings include software tools and eFPGA IP solutions, enabling customers to implement AI, voice and sensor processing capabilities.

SensiML partners with microcontroller and sensor manufacturers to merge their development kits with its Analytics Toolkit. The company collaborated with companies like ON Semiconductor ON, NXP Semiconductors NXPI and Microchip Technology MCHP.

SensiML and ON have collaborated to use its development software with the latter's RSL10-002GEVB, creating an ideal platform for edge sensing applications like industrial process control and monitoring. SensiML supports NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX RT portfolio of crossover microcontrollers through its Analytics Toolkit.

Additionally, in collaboration with Microchip Technology, SensiML empowers embedded developers using MCHP’s microcontrollers and MPLAB X IDE to swiftly integrate intelligence into its designs with the Analytics Toolkit.

Currently, QUIK, ON, NXPI and MCHP carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. Shares of QUIK, NXPI and MCHP have returned 124.3%, 59.4% and 24.5%, respectively, in the past year. Shares of ON have lost 11.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.