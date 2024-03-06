QuickLogic (QUIK) Secures Five-year Contract for Its eFPGA IP

QuickLogic QUIK announced that its embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP has been chosen by an unnamed multinational company for the TSMC N12e, 12nm process. Per the company's press release, the eFPGA product was chosen for its capability to handle artificial intelligence (AI) data acceleration algorithms with improved power efficiency.

This product is made for ultra-low-power SoC and uses AI advantages for various commercial and industrial uses. QuickLogic is benefiting from the growing use of its eFPGA IP Licensing products.

QUIK's new products segment contributes to the revenues generated from eFPGA IP intellectual property. In 2023, revenues from the company's new products contributed 86% to the total annual revenues.

QuickLogic Corporation Price and Consensus

QuickLogic Corporation price-consensus-chart | QuickLogic Corporation Quote

Over the last year, a robust stream of deals from the eFPGA division had a positive influence on the company. In September 2023, QUIK entered into an eFPGA IP agreement with an undisclosed company for eFPGA IP targeting the GlobalFoundries 22FDX platform.

Moreover, in January 2023, the company also partnered with Andes Technology Corporation to jointly promote eFPGA solution. The collaboration focused on assisting the latter's customers in integrating QuickLogic eFPGA technology with RISC-V processor-based subsystems. QUIK had similar agreements in 2022, including deals with Yu-Hsin Layout Technology and CHIP-gogo, which were centered around QuickLogic eFPGA technology.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, QuickLogic sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of QUIK have skyrocketed 187.5% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Adobe ADBE and Dell Technologies DELL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of BL have lost 4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has moved north 12 cents to $4.38 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ADBE have rallied 57% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has moved down 5 cents to $1.35 in the past seven days. Shares of DELL have surged 211.7% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.