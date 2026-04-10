QuickLogic (QUIK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, QuickLogic (QUIK) closed at $11.11, marking a +2.87% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had gained 21.21% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.5 million, indicating a 27.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $24.7 million. These totals would mark changes of +100% and +79.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuickLogic is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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