QuickLogic (QUIK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, QuickLogic (QUIK) reached $9.40, with a +0.43% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had gained 12.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of QuickLogic will be of great interest to investors. On that day, QuickLogic is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.5 million, indicating an 87.86% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $21.3 million, representing changes of +127.78% and +31.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for QuickLogic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuickLogic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QuickLogic has a Forward P/E ratio of 187.2 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.87, so one might conclude that QuickLogic is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.