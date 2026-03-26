QuickLogic (QUIK) Price Target Increased by 11.75% to 9.86

The average one-year price target for QuickLogic (NasdaqCM:QUIK) has been revised to $9.86 / share. This is an increase of 11.75% from the prior estimate of $8.82 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.92% from the latest reported closing price of $9.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuickLogic. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 40.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUIK is 0.05%, an increase of 21.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 3,651K shares. The put/call ratio of QUIK is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Herald Investment Management holds 730K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 276K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing an increase of 25.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Cadent Capital Advisors holds 172K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 170K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 45.14% over the last quarter.

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