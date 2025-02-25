QuickLogic Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):

Earnings: -$0.31 million in Q4 vs. $2.04 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $5.71 million in Q4 vs. $7.48 million in the same period last year.

