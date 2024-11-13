Quick Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Sales Growth

Quick Co., Ltd. (JP:4318) has released an update.

Quick Co., Ltd. reported a year-on-year increase in net sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with sales reaching 17,145 million yen. Despite a drop in operating and ordinary profit, the company saw a rise in profit attributable to owners, highlighting solid performance in a challenging economic environment. The company’s financial position remains strong with significant growth in net assets and shareholders’ equity ratio.

