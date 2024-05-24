News & Insights

Questor Technology VP Steps Down

May 24, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Questor Technology (TSE:QST) has released an update.

Questor Technology Inc. has announced the departure of Ryan Pilsner, their Vice President of Operations and Customer Experience, expressing gratitude for his contributions and wishing him success in future pursuits. Questor, a Canadian environmental emissions reduction company, specializes in clean air technologies and power generation, aiming to help clients reach net zero emission goals. The company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

