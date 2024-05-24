Questor Technology VP Steps Down

Questor Technology (TSE:QST) has released an update.

Questor Technology Inc. has announced the departure of Ryan Pilsner, their Vice President of Operations and Customer Experience, expressing gratitude for his contributions and wishing him success in future pursuits. Questor, a Canadian environmental emissions reduction company, specializes in clean air technologies and power generation, aiming to help clients reach net zero emission goals. The company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

For further insights into TSE:QST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.