Quest Increases Dividend

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) said its Board of Directors has increased the company's share repurchase authorization by $1 billion. The increased authority is in addition to the $917 million that was available as of December 31, 2020 under the share repurchase program.

Quest Diagnostics also announced its Board of Directors has authorized a 10.7% increase in quarterly dividend from $0.56 to $0.62 per share. The increase is effective with the dividend payable on April 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2021. With the increase, the annual dividend will be $2.48 per share.

