Markets
DGX

Quest Increases Dividend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) said its Board of Directors has increased the company's share repurchase authorization by $1 billion. The increased authority is in addition to the $917 million that was available as of December 31, 2020 under the share repurchase program.

Quest Diagnostics also announced its Board of Directors has authorized a 10.7% increase in quarterly dividend from $0.56 to $0.62 per share. The increase is effective with the dividend payable on April 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2021. With the increase, the annual dividend will be $2.48 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More