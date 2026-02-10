Quest Diagnostics Stock Gains 7% Over Increased Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) is moving up about 7 percent during Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $245 million, or $2.18 per share, compared to $222 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $204.88 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 7.29 percent. The stock opened at $191.90 and has climbed as high as $205.72 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $157.20 to $205.72.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $2.806 billion from $2.621 billion last year.

