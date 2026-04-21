Quest Diagnostics Raises 2026 EPS, Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) said, for full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $10.63 $10.83, revised from prior guidance range of $10.50 $10.70. Net revenues are now expected in a range of $11.78 billion to $11.90 billion, updated from prior outlook range of $11.70 billion to $11.82 billion.

For the first quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $252 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $1.94 per share, last year. Excluding items, Quest reported adjusted earnings of $281 million or $2.50 per share for the period. Revenue rose 9.1% to $2.89 billion from $2.65 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Quest shares are up 2.39 percent to $201.00.

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