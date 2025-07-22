Quest Diagnostics Raises 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) said, for full year 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $9.63 $9.83, revised from prior guidance range of $9.55 $9.80. Net revenues are now projected in a range of $10.80 billion $10.92 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $10.70 billion $10.85 billion.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $282 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $229 million, or $2.03 per share, last year. Excluding items, Quest reported adjusted earnings of $298 million or $2.62 per share for the period. Revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $2.76 billion from $2.40 billion last year.

"Through continued execution of our strategy, we delivered a strong second quarter, with revenues growing 15.2% which includes 5.2% from organic revenues, as well as adjusted EPS growth of 11.5%," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President.

