Quest Diagnostics Partners With MD Anderson To Develop Multi-cancer Stratification Blood Test

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), a provider of diagnostic information services, Tuesday said it partnered with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop a multi-cancer stratification (MCaST) blood test. Quest will develop a blood test to detect one or more cancers, including colorectal, lung, breast, pancreatic, ovarian, liver, prostate, esophageal and stomach, based on MD Anderson technology. Assuming successful test validation, the parties may agree for Quest to exercise rights to commercialize the test, with the goal of making it available to providers in North America in 2026, Quest said in a statement.

"Building on proteomics discoveries from Dr. Hanash and his team, Quest intends to create a simple blood test anyone can conveniently access and reasonably afford to identify risk of a range of cancers. A patient identified with elevated risk may be more inclined to pursue preventive cancer screening or other medical assessments that could identify cancer in early, more treatable stages of disease," said Mark Gardner, senior vice president, Oncology, Genomics and R&D, Quest Diagnostics.

