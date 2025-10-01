Quest Diagnostics Joins Forces With Epic to Improve Laboratory Testing

Quest Diagnostics DGX recently announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Epic to streamline and improve experiences for healthcare providers and patients who engage Quest for laboratory testing in the United States.

More on DGX’s Collab With Epic

Epic will partner with Quest on Project Nova, a multi-year effort to streamline and enhance customer-facing processes for patients and providers across all EHR platforms. The implementation will leverage Epic's Diagnostic Enterprise system for laboratories — including Aura, Beaker Laboratory, Care Everywhere, MyChart, and Resolute Professional Billing & Claims — and will be scaled across Quest's national laboratory operations.

The implementation will focus on consolidating technologies to improve operational agility, efficiency and quality. The implementation will streamline systems, including account onboarding, lab ordering and results reporting, patient appointment scheduling, billing, and customer service, to provide greater convenience and ease of use for customers. It will also enhance the patient experience through solutions such as MyChart, fostering greater transparency in health plan reimbursement and simplifying appointment scheduling at Quest's 2,000 patient service centers across the United States.

Industry Prospects Favor DGX

Per a Grand View Research report, the global clinical laboratory tests market size is projected to reach $213.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.88% from 2025 to 2030. As global life expectancy rises, most developed economies are now witnessing averages exceeding 80 years, and the demand for diagnostic testing is fueled by both the increasing burden of chronic conditions and the need for early disease detection and treatment management.

Other Updates by DGX

Last week, Haystack Oncology, a Quest Diagnostics company, made a research collaboration with the Rutgers Cancer Institute to evaluate the use of Haystack MRD, a highly sensitive circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) minimal residual disease (MRD) test, to help optimize postoperative therapy decisions in patients with stage II/III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Additionally, Quest Diagnostics recently signed a definitive agreement to form a joint venture (JV) with Corewell Health, a not-for-profit health system. The JV, Diagnostic Lab of Michigan, LLC, is aimed at expanding access to innovative, quality and affordable laboratory services in Michigan.

Peer Updates

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO continues to expand its business on the back of strategic alliances. Soon after the second quarter, the company expanded its strategic partnership with Sanofi to acquire the latter’s sterile manufacturing site in Ridgefield, NJ. In March, within the electron microscopy space, the company collaborated with the Chan Zuckerberg Institute for Advanced Biological Imaging to advance the understanding of human cells by leveraging cutting-edge cryo-electron tomography technologies.

In addition, Thermo Fisher entered into a 10-year virtual power purchasing agreement (VPPA) with international renewable energy developer, X-ELIO, to accelerate its 100 percent renewable electricity goal for its European operations.

As part of its long-term strategy, QIAGEN QGEN has formed alliances and distribution deals with academic, corporate, and other partners to support product development and commercialization. In June 2025, the company collaborated with Tracer Biotechnologies and Foresight Diagnostics to advance MRD testing in clinical trials, supporting pharma co-development for CDx. QIAGEN also partnered with ID Solutions to expand dPCR assays for oncology research and develop a diagnostic panel supporting Incyte’s therapies for myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.