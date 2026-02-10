Quest Diagnostics Guides FY26 Above Estimates; Boosts Dividend 7.5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, diagnostic services firm Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, above analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $9.45 to $9.65 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share on revenues between $11.70 billion and $11.82 billion. On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.42 per share on revenues of $11.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a 7.5 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.86 per share from $0.80 per share, payable on April 20, 2026 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 6, 2026.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $1 billion. The increased authority is in addition to the approximately $0.4 billion that was available as of December 31, 2025 under the Company's share repurchase program.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DGX is trading on the NYSE at $194.90, up $3.43 or 1.79 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.