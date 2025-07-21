Quest Diagnostics Earnings Preview

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Quest Diagnostics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57.

Investors in Quest Diagnostics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.42% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Quest Diagnostics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.15 2.18 2.26 2.34 EPS Actual 2.21 2.23 2.30 2.35 Price Change % 0.0% -7.000000000000001% 1.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics were trading at $166.91 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11831.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Quest Diagnostics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Quest Diagnostics.

The consensus rating for Quest Diagnostics is Neutral, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $187.71, there's a potential 12.46% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Labcorp Hldgs, Hims & Hers Health and Chemed, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Labcorp Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $276.5, suggesting a potential 65.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hims & Hers Health, with an average 1-year price target of $40.4, suggesting a potential 75.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chemed, with an average 1-year price target of $654.67, suggesting a potential 292.23% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Labcorp Hldgs, Hims & Hers Health and Chemed, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Quest Diagnostics Neutral 12.09% $863M 3.20% Labcorp Hldgs Neutral 5.30% $948M 2.60% Hims & Hers Health Neutral 110.67% $430.69M 9.65% Chemed Outperform 9.79% $216.41M 6.24%

Key Takeaway:

Quest Diagnostics ranks first in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is second in Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The company with the highest Gross Profit has the lowest Return on Equity. The company with the highest Revenue Growth has the lowest Gross Profit.

Discovering Quest Diagnostics: A Closer Look

Quest Diagnostics Inc is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the us. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk-assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Quest Diagnostics

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Quest Diagnostics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.09% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quest Diagnostics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, Quest Diagnostics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Quest Diagnostics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

