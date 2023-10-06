Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Boost Lab Services With New Pact

Quest Diagnostics Inc. DGX recently inked a strategic lab services agreement with Neway. The agreement aims to accelerate dialysis laboratory testing and reduce the laboratory costs of dialysis programs for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

The latest development is likely to broaden Quest Diagnostics' laboratory services offering.

More on Agreement

According to the terms of the agreement, Neway will leverage Quest Diagnostics' broad lab network to deliver local dialysis laboratory testing services with typically next-day results after arriving at a Quest Diagnostics laboratory.

The collaboration between Quest Diagnostics and Neway will provide an alternative to the centralized lab paradigm, in which the majority of dialysis programs in the United States transmit specimens to a single laboratory for processing.

Neway and its connected dialysis centers as well as their patients will benefit from speedier testing and results reporting as well as decreased transportation expenses by utilising Quest Diagnostics' distributed lab network.

Strategic Efforts

Quest Diagnostics -- a pioneer in cardiometabolic diagnostic solutions, including renal disease, knows the specific issues that patients with ESRD confront, as well as the importance of speedy testing that never compromises on quality. Through a partnership with Neway, the company will overcome these obstacles and speed test results while preserving the highest level of quality for ESRD patients in collaboration with Neway.

Further, it is worth mentioning that the 'new way' for dialysis laboratory testing is a nationwide decentralized network of laboratory facilities. This method benefits dialysis patients, dialysis programs, insurance payers, and the dialysis industry as a whole. It is a win-win situation for everyone.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global end-stage renal disease market size was valued at $ 99.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% by 2030. An increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure and the introduction of technologically advanced products, such as low-maintenance dialysis equipment and artificial kidneys, are the major factors expected to drive the market.

Progress Within Laboratory Business

In March 2023, Quest Diagnostics acquired select assets of Northern Light Laboratory -- a large integrated healthcare system in Maine. Financial details of the deal were kept under wraps. Through this acquisition, Quest Diagnostics now offers professional laboratory management services for nine of Northern Light Health's hospital laboratories and its cancer center laboratory at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer, Maine.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In February 2023, Quest Diagnostics entered into a strategic agreement with NewYork-Presbyterian to extend access to quality, advanced laboratory services for the providers and patients. The agreement targets to serve NewYork-Presbyterian's providers and patients in the greater New York region and beyond.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of DGX have declined 2.4% compared with the industry’s 6.6% growth.

