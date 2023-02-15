Quest Diagnostics (DGX) New Pact to Boost Laboratory Services

Quest Diagnostics DGX recently entered into a strategic agreement with NewYork-Presbyterian to extend access to quality, advanced laboratory services for the providers and patients. The agreement targets to serve NewYork-Presbyterian's providers and patients in the greater New York region and beyond.

The latest development is likley to broaden Quest Diagostics' laboratory services offering.

About NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's largest and most comprehensive integrated academic healthcare systems, comprising 10 hospitals and campuses in New York, nearly 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups and a range of telemedicine services.

More on the News

Per the definitive agreement, Quest Diagnostics will obtain lab assets in New York City and the Tri-State Area, while NewYork-Presbyterian will continue to own and operate hospital lab services, including its anatomic pathology services.

The companies expect to close the transaction in the second quarter of 2023, subject to pending customary regulatory approvals. Financial details of the transaction were kept under wraps.

Strategic Efforts

Per Quest Diagnostics’ management, Quest Diagnostics and NewYork-Presbyterian have a keen focus on the patient, deep roots in New York and reputations nationwide and beyond for better healthcare services. The agreement is intended to leverage Quest Diagnostics’ ability to offer advanced and quality clinical laboratory services.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, Quest Diagnostics and NewYork-Presbyterian share a common belief that excellent patient care should be accessible to all. Both companies are determined that the agreement will enable the patients greater access to advanced, quality laboratory services.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global clinical laboratory service market size was $201.94 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% by 2030. The increasing burden of chronic diseases and the growing demand for early diagnostic tests fuel the market.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Quest Diagnostics entered into a strategic collaboration intended to extend access to advanced, quality and economical laboratory services fueling affordable care for communities in Maine. Upon completing the transaction, the collaboration will allow physicians and patients throughout Maine to get an advantage from access to Quest Diagnostic's industry-leading and highly advanced test menu, broad health plan coverage and lower costs for many services.

In November 2022, Quest Diagnostics acquired select assets of LabCare Plus — the outreach laboratory services business of Summa Health — a large integrated health system. With the buyout, the company expands access to diagnostic advancement and insights, empowering better health for more communities in Northeastern Ohio.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 10.3% in the past six months against the industry’s fall of 14.3%.

