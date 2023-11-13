Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Introduces Mobile Phlebotomy Service

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX recently launched Quest Mobile — which enables patients nationwide to have a specimen collected for laboratory testing more easily and conveniently. By the end of 2023, Quest Mobile's 5,000 skilled mobile phlebotomists will be operating in 44 states.

The latest development is likely to broaden Quest Diagnostics' laboratory services offering.

More on Quest Mobile

The Quest Mobile service will be accessible in 44 states and is based on the most easily accessible mobile collecting healthcare network in the United States. Patients can request an appointment for at-home specimen collection with a trained Quest Mobile phlebotomist for a broad range of laboratory tests in the comfort of their homes.

Patients will be required to pay a $55 mobile collection fee at the time of scheduling and Quest Mobile does not bill health insurance. The business is actively arranging commercial pricing with healthcare systems, health insurance and providers to remove the need for patients to pay out-of-pocket.

Significance of Latest Launch

Healthcare, particularly lab testing, is becoming more and more centered around the patient's choice and convenience. People may now get important testing services on their own schedules and from a reputable provider of quality and customer care by using Quest Mobile. The service is a manifestation of Quest Diagnostics’ approach to advance and leverage its scale and expertise to cater to the changing demands of its clientele, which encompasses a growing need for at-home care services.

Quest Diagnostics’ network of 5,000 trained mobile phlebotomists is believed to be the largest in the industry. The new service complements the company's current service options, which include online appointment scheduling and walk-in visits at one of Quest's 2,100 patient service centers and in-office phlebotomy at some health provider sites.

With the launch of Quest Mobile, the company can offer patients and physicians a seamless connection to Quest Diagnostic's laboratory testing, allowing them to work together for a healthier world — one life at a time.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global clinical laboratory service market size was estimated at $217.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. The industry is witnessing growth due to factors such as the increasing burden of chronic diseases and the growing demand for early diagnostic tests.

Progress Within Laboratory Business

In October 2023, Quest Diagnostics inked a strategic lab services agreement with Neway. The agreement aims to accelerate dialysis laboratory testing and reduce the laboratory costs of dialysis programs for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The same month, Quest Diagnostics was granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its adeno-associated virus called AAV companion diagnostic (CDx), developed in collaboration with Sarepta Therapeutics for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy. Per terms of the agreement, Diadem has licensed exclusive U.S. rights to the intellectual property of its AlzoSure Predict blood-based prognostic technology to Quest Diagnostics for the purpose of developing, validating and marketing a laboratory-developed test service for providers and patients in the United States.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of DGX have declined 11.7% compared with the industry’s 3.2% fall.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.