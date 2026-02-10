Markets
DGX

Quest Diagnostics Boosts Dividend 7.5%, Adds $1 Bln To Buyback Program

February 10, 2026 — 07:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday said its board has approved a 7.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.86 per share from $0.80 per share.

The dividend will be payable on April 20 to shareholders of record as of April 6.

The increase raises the company's annual cash dividend to $3.44 per share.

The board also authorized an additional $1 billion under the company's share repurchase program, on top of approximately $0.4 billion remaining authorization as of December 31, 2025.

Quest Diagnostics is 0.80% higher at $192.40 on the New York Stock Exchange.

