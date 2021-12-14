Markets
Quest Diagnostics Acquires Labtech Diagnostics

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) said that it has acquired substantially all assets of Labtech Diagnostics, an independent clinical diagnostic laboratory provider serving physicians and patients primarily in South and North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

The company noted that the Labtech laboratory in Anderson joins the national network of Quest Diagnostics laboratories, making it the first full-service laboratory owned by Quest in South Carolina.

The company stated that the acquisition will also enable more physicians in the state to access diagnostic services directly from Quest through its Cleveland HeartLab cardiometabolic center of excellence and other laboratories in Atlanta, Tampa and Greensboro, North Carolina.

