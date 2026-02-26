Markets

Quebecor Q4 Profit Up; Raises Dividend

February 26, 2026 — 08:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Quebecor Inc. (QBR_MV_A.TO), a Canadian media and telecommunications company, on Thursday reported higher profit for the fourth quarter, driven by improved performance in its Telecommunications and Media segments.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$211.5 million, or C$0.93 per share from C$177.7 million or C$0.76 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income increased to C$226.2 million or C$0.99 per share, compared with C$186.6 million or C$0.80 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter reached C$610.4 million, up from C$589.0 million.

Revenue for the quarter grew to C$1.546 billion, versus C$1.499 billion previously, with Media revenues up sharply to C$238.8 million from C$194.7 million, while Telecommunications rose modestly to C$1.284 billion from C$1.266 billion.

The company raised its quarterly dividend on Class A and Class B shares by 14.3% to C$0.40 from C$0.35 per share.

