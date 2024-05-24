Quebec Pegmatite and Coloured Ties Settle Debt with Share Transfer

Coloured Ties Capital (TSE:TIE) has released an update.

Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp. and Coloured Ties Capital Inc. have agreed to resolve a $1.2 million debt through the transfer of shares, subject to regulatory approvals. This move, considered a ‘related party transaction,’ aims to improve Quebec Pegmatite’s financial standing without exceeding 25% of Coloured Ties’ market cap. The deal has been ratified by independent members of Quebec Pegmatite’s board, without forming a special committee.

