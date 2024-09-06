News & Insights

Qudian Turns To Profit In Q2 - Quick Facts

September 06, 2024 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Qudian (QD) reported second quarter net income attributable to shareholders of RMB 99.8 million compared to a loss of RMB 76.9 million, a year ago. Profit per ADS was RMB 0.53 compared to a loss of RMB 0.34. Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders was RMB 99.8 million compared to loss of RMB 75.5 million. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.53, for the quarter.

Sales income and others increased to RMB 53.3 million from RMB 11.1 million, last year, which was mainly attributable to sales income generated by QD Food business.

