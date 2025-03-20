Qudian Reports Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Qudian Inc. (QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, Thursday announced a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year. Revenues were reduced by 18.1 percent from the previous year.

The quarterly loss was RMB66.4 million or $9.1 million, compared to loss of RMB117.1 million for the same period of last year.

On a per ADS basis, net loss was RMB0.38 or $0.05. On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB64.2 million or $8.8 million, compared to adjusted net loss of RMB116.6 million for the same period of last year. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB0.37 or $0.05 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues declined 18.1 percent to RMB52.2 million or $7.2 million, from RMB63.8 million for the same period of last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.