QUBT Soars on Quantum Communication Breakthrough: More Upside Ahead?

In June 2025, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT achieved a pivotal milestone with the shipment of its first commercial entangled photon source. This marked the company’s formal entry into the emerging market of quantum communication and cybersecurity. This product, built on Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion (SPDC) using a bulk-format lithium niobate (PPLN) structure, operates in the C-band telecommunication range and is fully compatible with today’s fiber optic infrastructure, making it suitable for integration into quantum networking testbeds and secure communications research environments.

Quantum Computing’s shipment to a leading South Korean research institution marks a key step in the quantum communication and cybersecurity market. This milestone validates both the technical readiness and global demand for QUBT’s quantum platform and sets the stage for broader adoption in quantum-secure networking and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), a critical solution as traditional encryption faces quantum threats.

Quantum Computing plans to miniaturize future versions using its thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) technology at its Tempe foundry, enhancing both performance and integration. This will not only boost its quantum communication offering but also support internal demand for its TFLN foundry.

Competitive Pressure Intensifies

D-Wave Quantum QBTS: The company is gaining strong commercial traction, reporting $15 million in first-quarter 2025 revenues, a 509% year-over-year surge, and emerging as one of the top-performing quantum stocks of the year. Its Advantage2 system, featuring over 4,400 qubits, is cloud-accessible and underpins its leadership in quantum annealing. D-Wave is also branching into gate-model computing and has raised $400 million to accelerate growth and acquisitions. With key partnerships like Mastercard, Ford and a growing patent portfolio, D-Wave poses a serious competitive threat in real-world quantum optimization.

IonQ IONQ: It is accelerating its leadership in trapped-ion quantum computing through strategic moves, including the acquisition of Lightsynq to boost photonic interconnects and a $1.075 billion deal to acquire Oxford Ionics to advance modular, high-fidelity systems. Backed by the Texas Quantum Initiative and expanding cloud integrations, IonQ is positioning itself for fault-tolerant computing and quantum networking, directly challenging QUBT as both companies scale in photonics and communication technologies.

QUBT's Price Performance

Quantum Computing has rallied 50.3% in a month compared with the industry's 6.3% growth and the sector’s 7.3% rise. The S&P 500 index, meanwhile, has improved 4.1% during the said period.

One-Month Share Price Comparison: QBTS



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Average Target Price for QUBT Suggests a Strong Upside

Based on short-term price targets, Quantum Computing is currently trading 14.8% below its average Zacks price target.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QUBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.