Qube Holdings Reports Strong FY24 Financial Performance

Qube Holdings Ltd. (AU:QUB) has released an update.
Qube Holdings Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with underlying revenue surging by 17% to $3.5 billion. The company’s logistics and infrastructure business saw high volumes of container-related activities, contributing to a 13.6% increase in earnings to $318.4 million. Despite challenges such as cost pressures and labor shortages, Qube’s commitment to safety and expansion into new markets underpinned its success.
