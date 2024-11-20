News & Insights

Qube Holdings Reports Strong FY24 Financial Performance

November 20, 2024 — 06:49 pm EST

Qube Holdings Ltd. (AU:QUB) has released an update.

Qube Holdings Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with underlying revenue surging by 17% to $3.5 billion. The company’s logistics and infrastructure business saw high volumes of container-related activities, contributing to a 13.6% increase in earnings to $318.4 million. Despite challenges such as cost pressures and labor shortages, Qube’s commitment to safety and expansion into new markets underpinned its success.

