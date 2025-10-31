From Quartz to Silicon: SiTime’s Role in the Next Phase of Semiconductor Innovation

Key Points

Bought 27,000 shares of SiTime Corporation; estimated transaction value of approximately $8.14 million

Position equals 4.14% of reportable 13F assets under management

Post-trade stake: 27,000 shares valued at $8.14 million as of September 30, 2025 (per SEC Form 13F)

SiTime now accounts for 4.14% of fund AUM as of September 30, 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

SCALAR GAUGE MANAGEMENT, LLC disclosed a new position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM), acquiring 27,000 shares during the third quarter of 2025, an estimated $8.14 million trade based on the average price for the third quarter, according to an October 31, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 31, 2025, SCALAR GAUGE MANAGEMENT, LLC established a new stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) during the third quarter. The fund acquired 27,000 shares, representing an estimated $8.14 million investment as of September 30, 2025. This new position comprises 4.14% of the fund’s $196.51 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

What else to know

This new stake in SiTime represents 4.14% of SCALAR GAUGE MANAGEMENT, LLC’s reportable 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

BL: $32.70 million (16.7% of AUM)

AVGO: $13.86 million (7.0643% of AUM)

FIX: $13.20 million (6.7312% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

FN: $12.76 million (6.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AXON: $11.12 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of October 30, 2025, shares of SiTime were priced at $277.14, up 52.12% over the year ending October 30, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 31.39 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-30) $277.14 Market Capitalization $7.57 billion Revenue (TTM) $255.62 million Net Income (TTM) $-82.18 million

Company Snapshot

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems, including resonators, clock integrated circuits, and oscillators, serving markets such as communications, automotive, industrial, IoT, mobile, consumer, and aerospace/defense.

The company distributes its timing products through resellers and distributors worldwide.

SiTime serves a global customer base, including electronics manufacturers and system integrators across multiple industries.

SiTime offers silicon-based timing solutions, serving the diverse needs of global electronics markets.

Foolish take

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) has become one of the semiconductor industry’s most overlooked success stories. Its shares have climbed more than 50 percent over the past year as investors start to recognize how essential precise timing has become to nearly every modern device.

SiTime develops silicon timing systems used to control the flow of data inside everything from smartphones and cars to satellites and AI servers. These include resonators, oscillators, and clock integrated circuits—the parts that define and coordinate the heartbeat of modern electronics.

By shifting its timing technology from quartz to silicon, SiTime achieves superior frequency stability and reliability, while giving device makers the flexibility to customize performance for next-generation electronics.

As technology becomes increasingly connected and data-driven, every chip, car, and network relies on components that require timely precision. For investors, this creates a long-term opportunity in a company whose products sits at the foundation of electronic design. SiTime is uniquely positioned to scale its niche advantage as precision timing becomes increasingly strategic in the semiconductor value chain.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The total value of U.S. equity securities reported by an institutional investment manager on SEC Form 13F.

Position: The amount of a particular security or investment held by an individual or institutional investor.

Stake: The ownership interest or share an investor holds in a company.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution or fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments, by value, in a fund or portfolio.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or better performance compared to a specific benchmark or index.

Resellers: Companies or individuals that purchase products to sell them to end customers, rather than using them.

Distributors: Entities that buy products from manufacturers and sell them to retailers or other businesses.

Oscillators: Electronic components that generate repeating signals, often used for timing in electronic devices.

Resonators: Devices that use mechanical vibrations to generate precise frequencies for timing applications in electronics.

Clock integrated circuits: Specialized chips that provide timing signals to coordinate operations within electronic systems.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



