Is QuantumScape Stock Still a Solid EV Battery Bet at 52-Week High?

Solid-state electric vehicle (EV) battery innovator QuantumScape Corp. QS has made impressive strides this year— from expanding its partnership with Volkswagen VWAGY to advancing its Cobra separator process and forging other key alliances. The market has taken note. So far in 2025, the stock has surged over 200%, more than doubling in just the past month. It hit a 52-week high of $16.49 on Friday and closed the session at $15.92.

YTD Price Performance Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given this remarkable rally, investors are left wondering— is it worth holding out for more upside, or is now the time to lock in profits?

Tailwinds Driving QS Stock Rally

QuantumScape’s surge is backed by meaningful progress on the business and technology front.

In July, the company deepened its partnership with Volkswagen to accelerate the development of its QSE-5 pilot line in San Jose. Under the new agreement, Volkswagen’s battery subsidiary PowerCo will provide up to $131 million in milestone-based payments over the next two years. This adds to the $130 million already committed under a previous licensing deal, extending QuantumScape’s cash runway into 2029, about six months longer than previously expected. CFO Kevin Hettrich believes these milestone payments will also help narrow net losses and strengthen the company’s financial position.

Beyond Volkswagen, QuantumScape is expanding its customer reach. It recently signed a joint development agreement with another major global automaker. This reinforces industry confidence in its solid-state battery technology and marks a step closer to commercialization.

The progress was on display at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, where QuantumScape and PowerCo unveiled a Ducati V21L motorcycle powered by the company’s QSE-5 cells. Built using its COBRA process, these cells showcased exceptional performance—844 Wh/L energy density, 10–80% charging in just over 12 minutes, and the ability to handle 10C continuous discharge.

The COBRA process itself is a breakthrough, delivering 25 times the productivity of its older Raptor process and 200 times the output compared with early 2023 levels. With the final shipment of Raptor-based B0 samples completed, QuantumScape is now preparing B1 samples—built with COBRA—for real-world vehicle testing in 2026.

Image Source: QuantumScape Corp.

In addition, a new partnership with Corning Inc. aims to co-develop ceramic separator manufacturing capabilities, a key step toward scaling up production for commercial applications.

Last but not least, the U.S. government’s efforts to strengthen the domestic lithium supply chain are likely to benefit QuantumScape. As the company relies heavily on lithium, a shift toward domestic sourcing might lower material costs and reduce supply chain risks for the company.

Estimates & Broker Ratings for QS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QuantumScape’s 2025 and 2026 bottom line suggests year-over-year improvement of 17% and 12%, respectively.

QuantumScape currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 3.44 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by nine brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QuantumScape is Worth Holding Onto

While QuantumScape remains a pre-revenue company, its recent progress underscores that it’s far more than just a speculative EV battery play. The combination of strong technological advancements, an extended funding runway through 2029 and deepening industry partnerships—notably with Volkswagen and Corning—adds substance to its long-term story.

Yes, the stock has already seen an impressive rally this year, and trading at a 52-week high may not make for the best new entry point. However, for existing investors, the growth potential and industry validation make a strong case for holding onto QS. If QuantumScape can successfully scale its technology and deliver on its milestones, the upside could be significant in the coming years.

QS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.