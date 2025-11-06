QuantumScape Ships B1 Samples in Q3: Is Market Reality Near?

QuantumScape QS hit one of its most important milestones in Q3 — the start of B1 sample deliveries. The company began shipping its latest solid-state lithium-metal cells built with its new Cobra separator process, a major leap in productivity over the earlier Raptor line. The Cobra separator is 25 times more productive than the Raptor line. Management confirmed that several OEM partners are now evaluating the B1 cells, a sign of growing engagement and confidence in the company’s progress.

The achievement also supported the launch of Ducati’s electric MotoE race bike, powered by QuantumScape’s QSE-5 cells. The Ducati program represents the company’s first public demonstration of its solid-state technology in a real-world, high-performance setting.

These milestones fit within QuantumScape’s capital-light model. Instead of spending billions on its own gigafactories, the company focuses on refining its technology and partnering with established manufacturers such as PowerCo, Corning and Murata for scale-up. The ability to deliver B1 samples confirms that this model is working.

With the delivery of B1 samples to automakers and demonstration of real-world performance through the Ducati program, it’s clear that QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries are moving beyond the lab. With its capital-light strategy and growing ecosystem of manufacturing partners, the company is building momentum toward commercialization.

How QuantumScape’s Peers Are Progressing

Solid Power SLDP continues to focus on scaling solid-state battery development through manufacturing and electrolyte innovation. In Q3, the company announced a joint evaluation agreement with Samsung SDI and BMW, advanced work on its SK On pilot line, and moved closer to commissioning its continuous sulfide electrolyte production line by 2026.

SES AI SES had a transformative quarter marked by the acquisition of UZ Energy, a joint venture with Hisun, and the launch of the latest Molecular Universe (MU-1) platform. The company raised its 2025 revenue target to $20–$25 million, supported by growing customer interest in MU-1’s AI-driven ability to accelerate battery material discovery and development.

The Zacks Rundown on QuantumScape

Shares of QS have jumped more than 242% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 4%. But QuantumScape underperformed SES AI and Solid Power, which rocketed 483% and 621%, respectively, over the same timeframe.

