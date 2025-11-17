Stocks
QuantumScape (QS) Price Target Increased by 19.37% to 8.64

November 17, 2025 — 01:08 pm EST

The average one-year price target for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) has been revised to $8.64 / share. This is an increase of 19.37% from the prior estimate of $7.24 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.63% from the latest reported closing price of $13.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuantumScape. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QS is 0.12%, an increase of 38.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 177,875K shares. QS / QuantumScape Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of QS is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capricorn Investment Group holds 14,795K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,191K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,052K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 45.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,485K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,415K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 52.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,138K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,915K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 72.25% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,701K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,910K shares , representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 64.65% over the last quarter.

