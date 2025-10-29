QuantumScape (QS) Price Target Increased by 14.06% to 7.24

The average one-year price target for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) has been revised to $7.24 / share. This is an increase of 14.06% from the prior estimate of $6.35 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.55% from the latest reported closing price of $15.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuantumScape. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QS is 0.11%, an increase of 50.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.12% to 180,302K shares. The put/call ratio of QS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capricorn Investment Group holds 14,795K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,191K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,052K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 45.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,485K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,415K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 52.37% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,539K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing an increase of 85.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 795.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,915K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,147K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 62.00% over the last quarter.

