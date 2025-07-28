QuantumScape Posts Narrower Loss in Q2

Key Points An earnings loss of $0.20 per share beat the analyst estimate by $0.01 per share.

No revenue recognized, as the company remains in pre-commercial stage; focus is on cost control and technology milestones.

Expanded partnership with PowerCo, a Volkswagen subsidiary, secured up to $131 million in new milestone payments over the next two years, extending financial runway into 2029.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), an advanced battery technology company developing solid-state lithium-metal batteries, released its fiscal second-quarter results on July 23, 2025. The most noteworthy news was the company’s expanded partnership with PowerCo, a Volkswagen subsidiary, which could bring in up to $131 million in milestone payments over the next two years, and the successful progress toward new commercial and technological milestones. QuantumScape reported a GAAP earnings loss of $0.20 per share, which was $0.01 per share better than the consensus per-share loss estimate of $0.21. The company did not report any revenue, in line with both analyst expectations and prior periods.

Overall, the quarter demonstrated disciplined cost control, new strategic validation, and progress on core technology, while the company remains in a pre-revenue and investment phase.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.20) ($0.21) ($0.25) N/A Adjusted EBITDA ($63.0 million) ($72.5 million) N/A Operating expenses $123.6 million $131.9 million (6.3%) Liquidity (end of period) $797.5 million N/A N/A

About QuantumScape and Its Business Model

QuantumScape develops solid-state lithium-metal batteries intended to offer higher energy density, faster charging, and better safety than traditional lithium-ion batteries. Its technology relies on a proprietary solid-state ceramic electrolyte separator, designed to prevent dendrite formation and enable the use of lithium-metal anodes. These innovations are seen as critical for electric vehicles (EVs), as they address limitations in current battery designs.

The company’s key focus is transitioning from prototype to scalable commercial production. Strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with Volkswagen and PowerCo, underpin these efforts by providing both technology validation and access to major automotive networks. QuantumScape's business model is characterized by a capital-light, licensing and royalty approach, aiming to monetize technology through milestone and licensing agreements rather than direct manufacturing at scale.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operational Progress

The quarter featured a narrowing of GAAP net losses and a reduction in GAAP operating expenses compared to Q2 FY2024. Net loss for the period was $114.7 million, improved from $122.953 million in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating expenses dropped 8.1% compared to Q2 2024, with cuts primarily in general and administrative costs, which fell to $22.4 million from $36.7 million the prior year (GAAP). This reduction allowed QuantumScape to report a GAAP EPS of -0.20 that beat estimates, though the result was still a sizable loss.

Research and development investment (GAAP) increased slightly to $101.2 million, signaling sustained focus on technological advancement and scaling production. The company also spent $8.3 million in capital expenditures, mostly on equipment and facilities to ramp up its QSE-5 B1 pilot cell program using the newly adopted Cobra manufacturing process. Liquidity at the end of the quarter stood at $797.5 million, supporting ongoing operations and extending its cash runway through 2029. The company continues to minimize exposure to debt, with minimal interest expense reported.

Strategically, an expanded partnership with PowerCo was one of the most critical developments. The deal secures up to $131 million in milestone payments over two years, on top of previously announced funding of up to $130 million. PowerCo also received the right to license QuantumScape’s technology for production volumes up to 85 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually and the future option to access additional advancements. The company maintained non-exclusive rights, preserving opportunities to work with new customers in the automotive sector and announced a new joint development agreement with another major auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Operationally, QuantumScape shifted its separator manufacturing baseline from the Raptor process to the new Cobra process. Management claims this resulted in more than a 200x improvement in heat treatment speed for the core battery separator component over the past two years—vital for upcoming B1 sample shipments in 2025. The company completed shipping of legacy Raptor-based B0 samples and continues to target initial customer field testing for 2026. With continued collaboration with Murata Manufacturing and new customer partners, the company is broadening its reach in pursuit of commercialization.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Near-Term Focus

QuantumScape revised its FY2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA loss to a range of $250 million to $270 million, a narrower and improved outlook from prior expectations. Capital expenditures are now expected to fall between $45 million and $65 million, reflecting continued cost controls. Management did not provide specific revenue guidance, which is consistent for a company in the pre-commercial stage.

No clear forward revenue outlook was offered for upcoming quarters. Investors are expected to watch the pace of B1 pilot cell shipments, progress on licensing agreements, and further partnership announcements for signs of advancement toward commercial production. Ongoing monitoring of the company’s ability to scale manufacturing, control costs, and secure additional milestone payments will be key priorities as QuantumScape moves closer to potential commercialization.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

