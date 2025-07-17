QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Opinions on Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Recent discussions on X about QuantumScape Corporation (QS) have ignited with fervor following the company's announcement of a major breakthrough in solid-state battery technology. Posts on the platform are buzzing with excitement over the potential of these batteries to transform the electric vehicle industry, with many highlighting faster charging times and improved safety as game-changers. The stock has seen a dramatic surge, with some noting gains of over 15% and hitting a 52-week high, fueling intense investor interest.

However, not all sentiments on X are unequivocally positive, as cautionary voices remind followers of the long road to commercialization and the speculative nature of the stock. Some discussions point out that while the technology shows promise, it is not yet production-ready, urging patience amid the hype. As QuantumScape prepares for its Q2 2025 earnings report, the platform remains a hotbed of debate over the company's future.

QuantumScape Corporation Insider Trading Activity

QuantumScape Corporation insiders have traded $QS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOHIT SINGH (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,205,132 shares for an estimated $8,486,441 .

. FRITZ PRINZ has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 939,139 shares for an estimated $6,381,990 .

. TIMOTHY HOLME (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 511,809 shares for an estimated $3,595,150 .

. KEVIN HETTRICH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,924 shares for an estimated $468,965 .

. MICHAEL O III MCCARTHY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 76,315 shares for an estimated $399,219

QuantumScape Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of QuantumScape Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

QuantumScape Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/28/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/10/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

QuantumScape Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $QS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $2.5 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $6.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $2.5 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Chris McNally from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $8.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 02/14/2025

