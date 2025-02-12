QuantumScape Corporation Loss At -$114.66 Mln In Q4

(RTTNews) - QuantumScape Corporation (QS) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$114.66 million

The company's earnings came in at -$114.66 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$113.34 million, or -$0.23 per share, last year.

QuantumScape Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$114.66 Mln. vs. -$113.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.22 vs. -$0.23 last year.

