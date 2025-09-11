QuantumScape Batteries Power Ducati at IAA: Time to Buy QS Stock?

QuantumScape Corp. QS has moved its solid-state battery technology from lab promise to live demonstration. At the IAA Mobility show in Munich, the company and Volkswagen’s VWAGY battery unit, PowerCo, debuted a Ducati V21L motorcycle powered by QuantumScape’s QSE-5 cells, built using its Cobra process.

This marked the world’s first real-world showcase of anode-free solid-state lithium-metal batteries. QS’ cells have shown standout performance—844 Wh/L energy density, ultra-fast charging from 10% to 80% in just over 12 minutes, and the ability to handle 10C continuous discharge.

While this milestone highlights the potential of QuantumScape’s breakthrough, the bigger question is whether it’s enough to make QS stock a smart buy right now.

Factors Driving QS’ Prospects

In July, QuantumScape deepened its partnership with Volkswagen to speed up development of the QSE-5 pilot line in San Jose. Under this agreement, PowerCo will provide up to $131 million in milestone-based payments over the next two years. This comes on top of $130 million already tied to a licensing deal. The funding boost extends QuantumScape’s cash runway into 2029—six months longer than previously projected. That extra time is crucial in an industry where delays are common.

On the manufacturing side, QuantumScape has transitioned from its older Raptor process to the new COBRA separator process, which is now its baseline for production. COBRA is a game-changer— it delivers 25 times the productivity of Raptor and 200 times the output compared to early 2023 levels. The Ducati demonstration used cells built with this new process, showing that the upgrade is not just theoretical but ready for real-world applications.

The company also advanced its product roadmap. In the second quarter of 2025, it completed the final shipment of Raptor-based B0 samples. The next stage is B1 samples, built with COBRA, which will be used in real vehicles. These shipments would give customers real-world validation, with field testing targeted for 2026.

Image Source: QuantumScape Corp.

QuantumScape is also broadening its customer base. Beyond Volkswagen, the company signed a joint development agreement with another major global automaker. While the name remains undisclosed, the move signals deeper industry validation and a path toward commercialization.

Together, these financial, technological, and strategic advances strengthen QuantumScape’s case as a potential leader in solid-state EV batteries.

QS Price Performance & Estimate Revisions

Over the past six months, the stock has rallied more than 90%, handily outperforming the industry's growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QS’ loss per share have been narrowed over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Buy QS Stock Now

QuantumScape has indeed made progress, moving its solid-state batteries from the lab to a live Ducati demo. The extended cash runway, adoption of its high-output Cobra process, stronger ties with Volkswagen, and the addition of another global automaker highlight growing confidence in its technology.

While commercialization risks and volatility may remain, the company’s progress on both the technical and strategic fronts is hard to ignore. With shares already up sharply this year, QuantumScape looks positioned for further long-term upside, making it an attractive bet for investors seeking exposure to the future of EV battery innovation.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

