Quantum's Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Quantum Corporation QMCO reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP loss of 81 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 70 cents. The company incurred a loss of $1.79 per share in the year-ago quarter.

QMCO generated revenues of $72.6 million, up 0.9% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 0.8%. The revenue increase was primarily driven by better-than-expected bookings, as the company successfully converted recent customer wins into realized sales. Backlog also stabilized at around $9.3 million, within its target range of $8–$10 million, despite continued supply chain delays in some areas.

Product revenues increased 4% year over year to $38.6 million.

Service and subscription revenues totaled $31.6 million compared with $32.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Royalty business generated $2.3 million in revenues, up 13.9% year over year.

In the fiscal third quarter, Quantum gained strong traction with DXi data protection appliances, securing major deals, including a multi-million dollar refresh at a top European retailer and new business with a global tech manufacturer. ActiveScale experienced notable growth while Myriad continued to drive innovation, partnering with an artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer fusing quantum computing-inspired algorithms and AI/ML (machine learning) to solve complex challenges.

Management highlighted that the third quarter showcased significant financial improvements driven by its business transformation and efficiency efforts. With a focus on enhancing revenue quality and reducing debt, Quantum is well-positioned for sustained profitability and cash flow growth.

QMCO’s Margins

Non-GAAP gross margin was up 330 basis points (bps) to 44.1%.

Total operating expenses of $35.6 million rose 0.6%. Loss from operations totaled $3.8 million compared with net loss of $6.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses fell 5.9% year over year to $30.1 million. The downtick was owing to efforts aimed at enhancing productivity.

Non-GAAP net loss was $4 million compared with a loss of $8.5 million in the same period last year. The improvement was driven by higher margins and lower operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA income was $4.7 million against a loss of $2.6 million a year ago, with a sequential improvement of $5 million. This growth was driven by a 5.9% year-over-year reduction in non-GAAP operating expenses and a 230 bps sequential gross margin expansion to 44.1%, reflecting successful self-help initiatives, a higher-value product mix and a major U.S. federal deal.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the nine months ended on Dec. 31, 2024, QMCO used $20.3 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $20.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Quantum’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $20.6 million, down from $24.6 million a year earlier.

Quantum’s Fiscal Q4 & 2025 Guidance

Net sales are estimated at $66 million (+/-$2 million).

Non-GAAP operating expenses are anticipated at $30 million (+/-$1 million).

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is projected at $1.16 (+/-5 cents).

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around $1.7 million.

The guidance also assumes an effective annual tax rate of negative 3%, with non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share based on an average basic share count of nearly 5.8 million.

Quantum reiterated its fiscal 2025 outlook for revenues of $280 million, with a variance of ±$5 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $3 million, with a variance of ±$1 million. The midpoint of EBITDA guidance reflects a substantial year-over-year improvement of nearly $8 million, both quarterly and annually. Non-GAAP operating expenses are anticipated at $120 million (+/-$1 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is projected at $4.89 (+/-5 cents).

Zacks Rank

QMCO currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have surged 206.3% in the past six months against the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry's decline of 7.7%.



Recent Performance of Other Companies in Broader Tech Space

Western Digital Corporation WDC reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.77 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. The company incurred a loss of 75 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

In the past year, shares of WDC have gained 20%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $2.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.98%. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

In the past year, STX shares have gained 14.3%.

Teradata TDC reported fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.19%. The bottom line decreased 5.4% year over year.

Shares of TDC have declined 36.6% in the past year.

