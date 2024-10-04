Quantum, Veeam Team Up to Boost Data Protection and Cyber Resilience

Quantum Corporation QMCO recently announced that its flagship ActiveScale platform has expanded its Veeam Ready qualifications. Veeam Software, the top provider in data resilience, now supports Quantum's ActiveScale 7.0, which includes all-flash solutions for rapid ransomware recovery and ActiveScale Cold Storage for budget-friendly, air-gapped retention in the Veeam Archive Tier.



ActiveScale has long been a trusted solution for organizations looking for a reliable backup target that integrates seamlessly with Veeam’s growing object storage capabilities. Quantum has continuously updated ActiveScale to keep pace with modern data management challenges. Its flexibility allows businesses to meet demanding recovery Service Level Agreements while addressing the need for long-term backup retention.



The new all-flash support in ActiveScale 7.0 offers a scalable architecture that provides rapid restore performance. This all-flash configuration enhances ActiveScale’s ability to respond to modern data risks, such as ransomware attacks or rogue actor incidents. The ability to restore mission-critical data swiftly in the event of a cyberattack is crucial in minimizing disruption and maintaining business continuity. It also enables easy expansion of backup resources —whether it’s compute, networking, or storage, facilitating smooth performance within a Veeam backdrop.



Another key advancement in ActiveScale 7.0 is its support for Veeam’s Archive Tier. Before Veeam Version 12.1, Archive Tiers were limited to public cloud storage that was costly to egress data, incurring substantial amounts of Internet and WAN expenses coupled with slow recovery time. However, with Quantum’s new ActiveScale Cold Storage, organizations can now retain backups at a significantly lower cost of up to 98% less than public cloud offerings. Businesses that rely on Veeam’s Direct to Archive feature can further optimize their backups by sending them directly from the Performance Tier storage to the Archive Tier, streamlining operations and minimizing budget.

ActiveScale 7.0 & QMCO GO Subscription Model

Veeam Ready qualified ActiveScale 7.0 is available from the company’s solution integrators and partners. Further, consumers have the option to either make a capital purchase or use Quantum GO.

Recently released, Quantum GO is the company’s new “pay-as-you-go subscription model.” This offering allows businesses to adopt Quantum’s advanced data storage solutions with more flexibility with installment payment options.



Whether it’s the all-flash performance for rapid restores or the cost-saving benefits of Cold Storage, ActiveScale 7.0 empowers organizations to protect their data with ease. With flexible pricing models like Quantum GO, businesses can scale their backup and recovery capabilities to meet their evolving needs while maintaining robust cyber resilience.

Quantum Corporation Price and Consensus



QMCO is a leading provider of end-to-end data management solutions. It offers solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. It caters to leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research and industrial technology verticals. Its premium Myriad and ActiveScale products continue to witness healthy demand trends.



However, the downtrend across Product, Service and Subscription and Royalty businesses is affecting QMCO’s overall performance. In the last reported quarter, its revenues plunged 23% year over year to $71.3 million. Lower contributions from hyperscale customers and reduced sales in tape media and royalty business further hampered the top line.

QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have lost 71.8% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 11.4%.





